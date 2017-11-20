Bears' Nick Kwiatkoski: Sacks the quarterback in second straight contest
Kwiatkoski recorded a sack and three tackles in Sunday's 27-24 loss to the Lions.
Although Kwiatkoski has recorded four or fewer tackles in three of the four games he's played this season, he's collected sacks in each of his last two matchups. Although he's not an excellent IDP option at linebacker, his production in the two games since returning to the lineup make him an interesting streaming option while he stays hot.
