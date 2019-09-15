Kwiatkoski (knee) is officially active for Sunday's game against the Broncos, Kevin Fishbain of The Athletic reports.

Kwiatkoski popped up on the injury report Friday after he was limited with a knee injury. Now that he's officially active, expect the 2016 fourth-round pick to resume his usual role on special teams.

