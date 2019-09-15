Bears' Nick Kwiatkoski: Set for Week 2
Kwiatkoski (knee) is officially active for Sunday's game against the Broncos, Kevin Fishbain of The Athletic reports.
Kwiatkoski popped up on the injury report Friday after he was limited with a knee injury. Now that he's officially active, expect the 2016 fourth-round pick to resume his usual role on special teams.
More News
-
Bears' Nick Kwiatkoski: Questionable for Week 2•
-
Bears' Nick Kwiatkoski: Finishes 2017 with 49 tackles•
-
Bears' Nick Kwiatkoski: Sacks quarterback in second straight contest•
-
Bears' Nick Kwiatkoski: Notches sack in Week 10 loss•
-
Bears' Nick Kwiatkoski: Active Week 7•
-
Bears' Nick Kwiatkoski: Questionable for Sunday•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 2 DFS strategy and player picks
Ben Gretch looks at the Week 2 DFS slate and gives his tournament strategies and top player...
-
PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 2 Injuries: Mixon in?
We've got some big names on the injury report heading into Sunday's action, and we're keeping...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Bounceback for Ben?
Get off to a bad start in Week 1? There's no need to panic. You can bounce back in Week 2 just...
-
DFS: Lineups, contrarian players
Heath Cummings gives his top plays and contrarian lineups for Week 2.