Kwiatkoski (chest) sat out practice Tuesday, Rich Campbell of the Chicago Tribune reports.

After suffering a chest injury in Week 2, Kwiatkoski was held out of Sunday's matchup with the Steelers and has still yet to return to practice. It's still early in the week, but with just a few days until Thursday's tilt with the Packers, Kwiatkoski will likely need to get back on the practice field Wednesday to ultimately be given the green light to play. He can be considered questionable for now.