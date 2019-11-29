Play

Kwiatkoski recorded eight tackles in the Bears' 24-20 win over the Lions on Thursday.

With Danny Trevathan missing his third-straight game, Kwiatkoski filled in nicely as he finished second on the team in tackles. However, his performances have been inconsistent when given opportunities to start, making him a risky IDP option as long as Trevathan continues to miss time.

