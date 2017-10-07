Play

Kwiatkoski (chest) did not practice Saturday and is marked as doubtful for Monday's game against the Vikings, Colleen Kane of the Chicago Tribune reports.

Kwiatkoski has been battling injuries everywhere he has looked over the past several weeks so his availability for Monday appears bleak at the moment. If Kwiatkoski can't suit up, Christian Jones should be the primary beneficiary.

