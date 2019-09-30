Play

Kwiatkoski posted a sack and 10 tackles in the Bears' 16-6 win over the Vikings on Sunday.

Kwiatkoski moved into the starting lineup with Roquan Smith (personal) missing this contest. Should Smith be forced to miss additional time, Kwiatkoski would instantly become a viable IDP option.

