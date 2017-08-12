Bears' Nick Kwiatkoski: Suffers concussion
Kwiatkoski suffered a concussion in the preseason game against the Broncos, Adam Hoge of WGN Radio 720 reports.
Although Kwiatkoski is a backup inside linebacker, he's a more than capable option for the Bears. Should he be needed to make starts during the season, his ability to pile up tackles could make him a streaming IDP option.
