Kwiatkoski (pectoral) is out for the rest of Sunday's game against the Buccaneers, Brad Biggs of the Chicago Tribune reports.

Christian Jones will continue to slot in at inside linebacker during Kwiatkoski's absence. Moreover, the seriousness of this injury is unclear, so continue to check back to see if this will be a long-term problem on the Bears' defense.

