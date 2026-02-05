McCloud (groin) recorded 27 total tackles (18 solo) and two passes defensed over 15 regular-season games in 2025.

The 27-year-old from Notre Dame sustained a groin injury in Chicago's wild-card win over the Packers that held him out of the divisional-round loss to the Rams. McCloud emerged as one of the Bears' top reserve corners, making four starts while filling in for the injured Kyler Gordon during the regular season. He played 431 defensive snaps this season after totaling just 214 defensive snaps across 15 appearances with the Giants and 49ers in 2024. McCloud signed a one-year deal with the Bears in March of last year, making him an unrestricted free agent this offseason. He's expected to find work as a reserve corner and special-teams contributor ahead of the 2026 season.