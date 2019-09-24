Williams notched a sack and three tackles in the Bears' 31-15 win over Washington on Monday.

Williams played 38 snaps as he's the Bears' second-string nose tackle, but he's now picked up a sack in each of the last two games. He's not seeing enough work to be a reliable IDP, but his ability to get to the quarterback, makes him a player to keep an eye on, should he see an increased role on the defense.