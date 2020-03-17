Play

Williams agreed to a two-year, $10 million deal with the Lions on Monday, Adam Caplan of SiriusXM Radio reports.

The 30-year-old was out of the NFL in 2017 and appeared in two games in 2018, but he revitalized his career with 42 tackles (24 solo), six sacks and two fumble recoveries in 16 games last season for Chicago. The Lions are apparently still looking to add to their defensive line in free agency, but Williams was the first domino to fall.

More News
Our Latest Stories