Williams recorded four tackles in the Bears' 21-19 victory over the Vikings in Week 17, and he concluded the season with 42 tackles in six sacks.

After posting six sacks over his first seven games, Williams failed to add another sack for the remainder of the season. He'll enter the offseason as an unrestricted free agent, and with this easily being the best performance of his five-year career, he'll likely sign somewhere where he can continue his role as a rotational player, but he may have too little consistency to be a reliable fantasy option.