Williams recorded four tackles and a sack in Chicago's 2211 14 loss to the Eagles on Sunday.

After recording sacks in the first three games he played this season, his fifth sack of the campaign broke a two-game drought. For a player who sees between 38 percent and 60 percent of the defensive snaps, the majority of his IDP value comes from his ability to sack the quarterback, and when he doesn't do so, he possesses significant downside.