Williams re-signed with the Bears on Sunday, Larry Mayer of the team's official site reports.

Williams was let go on Saturday in order to keep a roster spot for tight end Adam Shaheen, who is now eligible to return from injured reserve this season since the Bears waited until after they reached the 53-man limit to place him on IR. Now that all that business has been taken care of, Williams was brought back to the active roster and will serve as a rotational piece along the defensive line when the Bears take on the Packers in the regular-season opener.