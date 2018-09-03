Bears' Nick Williams: Returns to Chicago
Williams re-signed with the Bears on Sunday, Larry Mayer of the team's official site reports.
Williams was let go on Saturday in order to keep a roster spot for tight end Adam Shaheen, who is now eligible to return from injured reserve this season since the Bears waited until after they reached the 53-man limit to place him on IR. Now that all that business has been taken care of, Williams was brought back to the active roster and will serve as a rotational piece along the defensive line when the Bears take on the Packers in the regular-season opener.
More News
-
Bears' Nick Williams: Signs with Bears•
-
Texans' DeAndre Hopkins: Establishing rapport with Savage•
-
Chiefs' Nick Williams: Records two tackles Week 1•
-
Falcons re-sign Patrick DiMarco, Cliff Matthews•
-
Alex Smith among Chiefs' inactives for Week 17•
-
Chiefs release inactives list for Sunday's game against the Steelers•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Time to panic about Le'Veon?
By not reporting to the Steelers on Monday, Le'Veon Bell raised one more red flag for anyone...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, best sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2018 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Football...
-
Draft Day Cheat Sheet
Everything you need to dominate your draft, right here in one place, including our Fantasy...
-
Snag Breida, Morris for SF?
Jerick McKinnon suffered a knee injury at Saturday's practice, and he's out for the season....
-
Projecting 49ers without McKinnon
Heath Cummings takes a look at what to expect in San Francisco without Jerick McKinnon.
-
How does Gates affect Chargers?
Antonio Gates finally re-signed with the Chargers, which has limited impact on the Chargers...