Bears' Nick Williams: Signs with Bears
Williams signed a contract with the Bears on Thursday.
Williams last played in 2016, recording eight tackles while playing in 10 games combined with the Dolphins and Chiefs. If he makes the Bears' roster in 2018 it will likely be as a depth lineman and special teams player.
More News
-
Texans' DeAndre Hopkins: Establishing rapport with Savage•
-
Chiefs' Nick Williams: Records two tackles Week 1•
-
Falcons re-sign Patrick DiMarco, Cliff Matthews•
-
Alex Smith among Chiefs' inactives for Week 17•
-
Chiefs release inactives list for Sunday's game against the Steelers•
-
Chiefs list Week 13 inactives vs. Broncos•
-
Pre-draft PPR mock
Most Fantasy teams will likely take a running back with one of their first two picks on Draft...
-
Rookies dominate latest mock draft
Jamey Eisenberg breaks down our latest 12-team standard mock draft, which includes the incoming...
-
Brandin Cooks: Fantasy bust?
From Tom Brady to Jared Goff, from New England to Los Angeles. Brandin Cooks will have to adapt...
-
Lethal pair: Ingram, Kamara click
Jamey Eisenberg spoke with Saints standout running back duo Mark Ingram and Alvin Kamara, and...
-
Melvin Gordon chasing rival Gurley
Jamey Eisenberg caught up with Melvin Gordon this offseason, and Gordon said one of his goals...
-
Julio Jones: Bounce-back coming
It's easy to disappoint when you only score three times, but Julio Jones' outlook for 2018...