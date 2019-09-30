Williams notched a pair of sacks along with seven tackles in Chicago's 16-6 victory over the Vikings on Sunday.

Williams has now recorded at least one sack in each of his last three games, and his seven tackles accounted for more stops than he had in the previous three contests. With Akiem Hicks (knee), missing this game, Williams took advantage of his increased playing time, and if Hicks is forced to miss additional time, Williams' ability to pressure the quarterback will make him a useful IDP option.