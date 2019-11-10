Play

Williams notched a sack and three tackles in the Bears' 20-13 win over the Lions on Sunday.

Not only did Williams post at least three tackles for the fifth time in six games, but he also recorded his sixth sack of the season. Although he has clear downside on the weeks he's unable to sack the quarterback, his ability to consistently create pressure provides fantasy owners with weekly upside when they're unable to secure a consistent option.

