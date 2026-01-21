The Bears signed Kalinic to a reserve/future contract Tuesday.

Kalinic joined the Bears' practice squad in late August after failing to make the Falcons' 53-man roster at the end of training camp. He was elevated to Chicago's active roster four times, including in each of the Bears' two playoff games, though he did not record a target. Kalinic will be a part of the Bears' 90-man roster for the offseason and will be eligible to participate in OTAs and minicamp.