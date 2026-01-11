site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Bears' Nikola Kalinic: Suiting up for wild-card contest
RotoWire Staff
Kalinic was elevated from the Bears' practice squad to the active roster Saturday.
Kalinic has been elevated for the second straight game, after working exclusively on special teams in Week 18. He'll likely play a similar role in Saturday's matchup against the Packers.
