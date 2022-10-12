Harry (ankle) doesn't have an injury designation for Thursday's game against the Commanders.
Harry opened the season on injured reserve after ankle surgery in early August, missing the first four weeks before returning to practice last week. He's now been cleared to play in a game for the first time all season, and it's possible he handles a significant role given how little the Bears have gotten from their wide receivers this year. It's also possible the 2019 first-round pick doesn't play or barely plays, given the long lay-off and his lack of prior success in the NFL.