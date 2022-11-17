Harry (illness) was listed as a DNP on the Bears' injury report Thursday.
Harry was ruled a healthy scratch ahead of Chicago's Week 10 loss to the Lions and did not carry any injury designation on the team's injury report Wednesday. While the nature and severity of this ailment are still unknown, the 24-year-old will have two full days to get healthy before Sunday's game against the Falcons. Harry has caught four of five targets for 44 yards and touchdown over three games this season, and he'll likely play a deep-reserve role when available moving forward.
More News
-
Bears' N'Keal Harry: Healthy scratch for Week 10•
-
Bears' N'Keal Harry: Quiet in losing effort•
-
Bears' N'Keal Harry: Scores first touchdown for Chicago•
-
Bears' N'Keal Harry: Hauls in pass in Chicago debut•
-
Bears' N'Keal Harry: Making Chicago debut•
-
Bears' N'Keal Harry: Healthy scratch Thursday•