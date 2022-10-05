The Bears have designated Harry (ankle) for return to practice Wednesday.
Harry has spent the entire season on IR so far, but he's eligible to return to the field as soon as he's cleared by the Bears. Justin Fields and Chicago's passing game are in dire need of a spark, so the 2019 first-round pick could have a real path to offensive opportunities once back to full health. The best statistical season of Harry's career came in 2020, when he racked up 309 total receiving yards.
More News
-
Bears' N'Keal Harry: Placed on injured reserve•
-
Bears' N'Keal Harry: Makes final roster•
-
Bears' N'Keal Harry: Undergoes surgery, out two months•
-
Bears' N'Keal Harry: Diagnosed with high-ankle sprain•
-
Bears' N'Keal Harry: Ankle injury appears to be severe•
-
Bears' N'Keal Harry: Picks up leg injury•