Harry was diagnosed with a high-ankle sprain Sunday, but he'll see a specialist to determine the length of his absence, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

As Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reported earlier Sunday, Harry's injury from Saturday's practice is severe, but the wideout is still awaiting further evaluation. Harry was traded to Chicago this offseason and was looking to restart his career after a poor showing in New England. However, the 2019 first-round pick has suffered another major injury and will likely be sidelined for an extended period. Harry's ankle sprain is just one of recent wave of injuries to the Bears' wideout corps, which now features Equanimeous St. Brown as the top healthy wideout behind Darnell Mooney.