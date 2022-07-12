The Patriots agreed to trade Harry to the Bears on Tuesday in exchange for a 2024 seventh-round draft pick, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.

Harry was selected by the Patriots in the first round of the 2019 NFL Draft, but he failed to carve out much of a role in New England's offense. The 24-year-old secured 57 of 103 targets for 598 yards and four touchdowns while rushing seven times for 49 yards over his three seasons with the Patriots. The Bears are attempting to replace Allen Robinson, Damiere Byrd and Marquise Goodwin in their offense, so Harry should have a chance to compete for a larger role with his new team during training camp.