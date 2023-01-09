Harry caught one pass for seven yards in the Bears' 29-13 loss to the Vikings in Week 18, and ended the season with seven receptions, 116 yards and a touchdown over seven games played.

Between games missed due to injury and others due to being a healthy scratch, Harry played more than 30 snaps just once all season. There was just one game in which he caught more than one pass, and he averaged less than 20 yards in the games he played. In his four-year career, his best season was 2020 with the Patriots when he caught 33 passes for 309 yards and two touchdowns. He's now an unrestricted free agent.