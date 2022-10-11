Harry (ankle) was limited at Tuesday's walkthrough.
A first-round pick of the Patriots in 2019, Harry found a new home in Chicago back in July after three underwhelming seasons in New England. He proceeded to suffer a high-ankle sprain in his first training camp in Chicago, resulting in a tight-rope surgery and subsequent placement on injured reserve. After missing the first five games of the campaign, Harry was activated from IR on Monday, only to show up on the injury report one day later. His status thus bears monitoring ahead of Thursday's contest against the Commanders.