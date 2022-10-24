Harry is listed as active Monday at New England.
The Bears activated Harry from injured reserve ahead of Week 6 action but made him a healthy scratch against the Commanders. With a full week of prep under his belt, he'll make his debut with the team against the organization that selected him in the first round of the 2019 Draft. While Darnell Mooney is Chicago's unquestioned No. 1 wide receiver, Harry will be in the mix for passes from Justin Fields along with Equanimeous St. Brown, Dante Pettis and Velus Jones.