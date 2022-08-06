Harry appeared to suffer a leg injury during Saturday's practice, Dan Wiederer of the Chicago Tribune reports
It's unclear how severe the injury may be, but head coach Matt Eberflus did see concerned the issue could test the team's depth at wide receiver. Byron Pringle didn't practice Saturday due to a quad injury that will "keep him out for a bit" according to the head coach, and that comes on top of 2022 third-round pick Velus Jones also not participating in practice for an undisclosed reason. At the moment, only Darnell Mooney and Equanimeous St. Brown are the two healthy wideouts among the Bears' top five projected pass catchers.
