Harry (ankle) was activated from injured reserve Monday.
Harry was designated to return from IR on Wednesday, opening up a 21-day window to be activated. With Harry now having the all clear, he should be able to return to action Sunday against Washington. His return will hopefully provide a spark for the Bears' offense, which has failed to find any consistency in their passing game.
