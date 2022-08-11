Harry underwent tightrope surgery Thursday to address a high-ankle sprain and is expected to be sidelined for around eight weeks, Patrick Finley of the Chicago Sun Times reports.

With Harry's injury expected to keep him sidelined for at least the early portion of the season and with Byron Pringle (quadriceps) and Velus Jones (undisclosed) also day-to-day with injuries, a weak Bears receiving corps is already trending down before the team's first preseason game. Chicago acquired Harry, a 2019 first-round pick, from the Patriots in July in exchange for a 2024 seventh-round choice, hoping the change in scenery would help him unlock some of his untapped potential. Harry now looks like a candidate to begin the season on injured reserve, which would keep him out for the Bears' first four games.