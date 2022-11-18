Harry (illness) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Falcons.

Harry did not practice for the second day in a row Friday due to an unspecified illness, which appears significant enough to keep him sidelined against Atlanta in Week 11. This will mark the wideout's second missed game in as many weeks, as he was ruled a healthy scratch Week 10, and his next chance to play will come versus the Jets on Sunday, Nov. 27. While Harry has slotted into the bottom half of the Bears' wide receiver depth chart this season, his absence should open up more opportunities for Velus Jones, Byron Pringle and Dante Pettis against the Falcons.