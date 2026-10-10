Sewell (Achilles) was activated from the Bears' reserve/PUP list Saturday.

Sewell drew the questionable tag for Sunday's NFC North tilt against the Packers after logging back-to-back full practices. He's been cleared to be removed from the PUP list, and his questionable tag has also been removed for Week 5, per Adam Hoge of AllCHGO.com. It's unclear whether Sewell will return to a starting role at linebacker, but his return at least bolsters the depth at the position behind D'Marco Jackson, T.J. Edwards and Devin Bush.