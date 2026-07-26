Bears' Noah Sewell: Beginning camp on PUP list

Chicago placed Sewell (Achilles) on the active/PUP list Saturday, Adam Hoge of AllCHGO.com reports.

This news doesn't come as a surprise, as Sewell is still working his way back from the torn Achilles he suffered in late December last year. It's not yet clear what the linebacker's timeline to return is, though he's expected to be able to get back on the field at some point this season. When healthy, Sewell is likely to have a role as a rotational linebacker while also contributing on special teams.