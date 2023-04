The Bears selected Sewell in the fifth round of the 2023 NFL Draft, 148th overall.

Sewell was a highly-touted prospect coming out of high school and led Oregon in tackles both his freshman and sophomore year. The 22-year-old dropped off dramatically his junior year despite never missing a game due to injury. Essentially a throwback, hard-hitting interior linebacker, Sewell should get ample opportunity to compete for a starting spot with Jack Sanborn.