Sewell recorded nine tackles (seven solo) during Monday's 27-24 loss versus the Vikings.

Sewell was everywhere in Week 1, besting his tackle total from the entirety of the 2024 season in just one contest. It's hard to argue he didn't justify his expanded role in Chicago's regular-season debut, so the team may decide to keep him on the field on a regular basis as the year goes on. He's put his name on the IDP radar heading into a Week 2 matchup at Detroit.