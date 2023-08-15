Sewell is trying to challenge Jack Sanborn for the Bears' starting job at middle linebacker, Adam Jahns of The Athletic reports.

Although Sanborn is currently the starter, he missed a couple tackles in the Bears' first preseason game while Sewell, the team's fifth-round pick, has had an impressive camp. There could be a chance that the depth chart changes at some point, though nothing seems imminent at this time. Whichever player starts at middle linebacker will potentially be a strong IDP option.