Sewell (elbow) has been ruled out for Friday's tilt against the Eagles.

Sewell will miss a second straight game due to an elbow injury. He was listed as a non-participant in all three practice sessions (though two were walkthroughs) this week, so his status for next Sunday's clash against Green Bay is also hazy. The Bears are very depleted at the linebacker position this week, as Tremaine Edmunds (groin) landed on IR last Saturday and Ruben Hyppolite (shoulder) and T.J. Edwards (hand) have both also been ruled out for the matchup versus Philadelphia.