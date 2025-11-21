Sewell (elbow) has been ruled out ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Steelers.

Sewell didn't practice all week after likely sustaining an elbow injury in the Bears' Week 11 win over the Vikings, so it's no surprise that he won't suit up Sunday. The Oregon product has been one of Chicago's top defenders this season, recording 55 total tackles and one forced fumble over nine appearances. While he's out in Week 12, expect D'Marco Jackson to have an expanded role in the Bears' linebacker corps.