Chicago elevated Webster from its practice squad to the active roster Friday ahead of Saturday's game against Buffalo, Larry Mayer of the Bears' official site reports.

With Chase Claypool (knee) doubtful and Equanimeous St. Brown (concussion) out for Saturday's matchup, Webster will be elevated to the active roster for a second consecutive week. The undrafted wideout out of Eastern Washington caught two of three targets for 14 yards across 10 offensive snaps during last week's loss to Philadelphia, marking his first career NFL receptions. Given Chicago's depleted wideout corps, Webster figures to garner a similar role in Week 16.