Zaccheaus caught two of three targets for seven yards and a touchdown in Sunday's Week 14 loss to Green Bay.

Heading into Sunday, it appeared Zaccheaus could play a larger role with Rome Odunze (foot) sidlined, but it was instead Luther Burden who logged a moderate bump in attention and production with a 4-67-0 line on a team-high six targets. With that said, Zaccheaus avoided a near-invisible fantasy score with a touchdown grab from one yard out in the third quarter. Zaccheaus hasn't made more than two catches in a game since Week 9, so he'll remain a very risky fantasy play in Week 15 against Cleveland, especially if Odunze is able to return to action.