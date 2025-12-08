Bears' Olamide Zaccheaus: Boosts quiet day with TD
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Zaccheaus caught two of three targets for seven yards and a touchdown in Sunday's Week 14 loss to Green Bay.
Heading into Sunday, it appeared Zaccheaus could play a larger role with Rome Odunze (foot) sidlined, but it was instead Luther Burden who logged a moderate bump in attention and production with a 4-67-0 line on a team-high six targets. With that said, Zaccheaus avoided a near-invisible fantasy score with a touchdown grab from one yard out in the third quarter. Zaccheaus hasn't made more than two catches in a game since Week 9, so he'll remain a very risky fantasy play in Week 15 against Cleveland, especially if Odunze is able to return to action.
More News
-
Bears' Olamide Zaccheaus: Could have bigger role Week 14•
-
Bears' Olamide Zaccheaus: Continues limited role•
-
Bears' Olamide Zaccheaus: Minimal role in passing game•
-
Bears' Olamide Zaccheaus: Plays just 10 offensive snaps•
-
Bears' Olamide Zaccheaus: Production dips in victory•
-
Bears' Olamide Zaccheaus: Finds end zone on eight targets•