Zaccheaus caught two of three targets for 19 yards in the Bears' 24-15 win over the Eagles on Friday.

After posting at least 30 yards in each of the Bears' first nine games, Zaccheaus was passed on the depth chart by Luther Burden in Week 11. Over those last three games, Zaccheaus is averaging 19 offensive snaps, one reception and 8.3 yards. Unless the veteran sees an increase in opportunity, his fantasy value will remain limited.