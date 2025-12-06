Zaccheaus may be in line more targets Sunday versus Green Bay with Rome Odunze (foot) ruled out, Courtney Cronin of ESPN.com reports.

Zaccheaus began the season promisingly with four catches for 42 yards against Minnesota in Week 1, but he's surpassed that yardage total just once since. Over his past four games, he's been almost entirely a non-factor with just four total catches on eight targets for 30 yards. However, Odunze's absence should open up more opportunities for multiple Bears pass catchers, including wideouts Zaccheaus, Luther Burden and DJ Moore as well as tight ends Colston Loveland and Cole Kmet. With that being said, the Packers rank in the top half leaguewide in most categories versus wide receivers, so Chicago's struggling passing game could be challenged to produce.