Bears' Olamide Zaccheaus: Day-to-day entering Week 9
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Bears head coach Ben Johnson said Monday that Zaccheaus (knee) is day-to-day, Scott Bair of Marquee Sports Network reports.
Zaccheaus is recovering from a knee injury sustained during Chicago's 30-16 loss to the Ravens in Week 8, in the wake of which rookie wideout Luther Burden is also in the concussion protocol. Versus Baltimore, Zaccheaus secured all seven of his targets for 33 yards and rushed once for four yards. Zaccheaus be an interesting pivot option for fantasy purposes, especially in PPR leagues, if he's able to suit up on the road against Cincinnati on Sunday but Burden remains sidelined.
