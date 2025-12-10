Zaccheaus was a limited practice participant Wednesday due to a hamstring injury, Sean Hammond of the Chicago Tribune reports.

Recently demoted to the No. 4 WR role, Zaccheaus filled in for Rome Odunze (heel) during Sunday's 28-21 loss at Green Bay, catching two of three targets for seven yards and a TD while handling a 78 percent snap share and 83 percent route share. Odunze was also a limited practice participant Wednesday, putting Chicago's WR corps in flux ahead of Sunday's home game against the Browns.