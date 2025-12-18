Zaccheaus is in line to join DJ Moore as one of Chicago's clear top two wide receivers during Saturday's game against the Packers, with Rome Odunze (foot) and Luther Burden (ankle) both ruled out, Thomas Carelli of SI reports.

Zaccheaus played 82 percent of offensive snaps during Chicago's blowout win over the Browns in Week 15, a contest that saw Odunze ruled out as a late scratch and Burden leave mid-game due to injury. While Zaccheaus couldn't translate his opportunities versus Cleveland into production, failing to haul in any of his three targets, that can be partially attributed to the dominant nature of the Bears' 31-3 victory. In what figures to be a competitive divisional matchup against Green Bay, Zaccheaus should offer a modest fantasy floor, especially in PPR formats.