Bears' Olamide Zaccheaus: Extensive playing time in victory
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Zaccheaus caught two of five targets for 33 yards in the Bears' 22-16 overtime win over the Packers on Saturday.
Zaccheaus played 86 percent of the snaps with Rome Odunze (foot) and Luther Burden (ankle) sidelined, and he placed second on the team behind DJ Moore in targets. He had seven or fewer receiving yards in five of his previous six contests, but if teammates remain out with injuries, Zaccheaus could be productive down the stretch.
