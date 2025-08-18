default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Zaccheaus recorded a 36-yard touchdown reception in the Bears' 38-0 preseason win over the Bills on Sunday.

Zaccheaus continued a strong summer with a long touchdown against Buffalo, but rookie Luther Burden also impressed. Zaccheaus projects as Chicago's No. 4 receiver, limiting his fantasy value unless injuries open opportunities.

More News