Bears' Olamide Zaccheaus: Finds end zone in victory
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Zaccheaus recorded a 36-yard touchdown reception in the Bears' 38-0 preseason win over the Bills on Sunday.
Zaccheaus continued a strong summer with a long touchdown against Buffalo, but rookie Luther Burden also impressed. Zaccheaus projects as Chicago's No. 4 receiver, limiting his fantasy value unless injuries open opportunities.
