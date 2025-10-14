Bears' Olamide Zaccheaus: Four targets in win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Zaccheaus caught two of six targets for 24 yards and rushed once for four yards in the Bears' 25-24 win over the Commanders on Monday.
Zaccheaus has at least four targets in every game and two games with at least 41 receiving yards this season, and he remains a deep-league flex option.
