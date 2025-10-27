Bears' Olamide Zaccheaus: High-volume role
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Zaccheaus caught seven of seven targets for 33 yards and rushed once for four yards in the Bears' 30-16 loss to the Ravens on Sunday.
Zaccheaus has at least six targets in three of the last four games, but the receiver only has one game with more than 25 yards in his last five. Zaccheaus remains a low-ceiling PPR flex when volume cooperates.
More News
-
Bears' Olamide Zaccheaus: Small role in offense•
-
Bears' Olamide Zaccheaus: Six targets in win•
-
Bears' Olamide Zaccheaus: Leads team in receptions•
-
Bears' Olamide Zaccheaus: Posts 36 scrimmage yards in win•
-
Bears' Olamide Zaccheaus: Limited production in loss•
-
Bears' Olamide Zaccheaus: Solid in Chicago debut•