Bears' Olamide Zaccheaus: Inconsistent role continues
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Zaccheaus did not catch any of three targets in the Bears' 31-3 win over the Browns on Sunday.
Zaccheaus has been held to seven or fewer yards in five of his last six contests while seeing reduced involvement in the offense. With his role diminished behind other receivers, his minimal target volume leaves him as a low-upside depth option in fantasy lineups.
